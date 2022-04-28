Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 4.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.27 and last traded at $146.77. Approximately 3,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 479,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.13.
AMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $10,999,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.