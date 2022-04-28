Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $87.82 on Thursday, reaching $2,388.23. 1,837,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,616. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,649.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,778.12.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.