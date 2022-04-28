Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 74,079 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 74,079 shares during the period. Flagstar Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

