Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases New Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,646,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of GCP Applied Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,231,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GCP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,990. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.