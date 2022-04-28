Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 348,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,242,000. Rogers makes up about 3.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $76,375,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $272.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,654. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $172.84 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.45.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

