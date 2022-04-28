Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Alteryx posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,461. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

