Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE MO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $55.21. 315,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

