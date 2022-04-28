Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $587.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $587.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.00 million and the lowest is $574.60 million. Amedisys reported sales of $564.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $129.17. 12,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,239. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

