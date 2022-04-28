Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-$5.45 EPS.

AMED traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Amedisys by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.