Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-$5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.330-$2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of AMED traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.89. 603,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.56.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

