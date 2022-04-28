American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.47 and last traded at $44.47. Approximately 19 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

