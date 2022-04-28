American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY22 guidance to $4.87-$5.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 131,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,223. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 873,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.