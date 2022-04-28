American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as low as C$3.97. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 150,881 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.53 million and a PE ratio of -15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.