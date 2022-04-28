American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Raised by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,441,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 519,708 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.04. 4,623,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,069. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

