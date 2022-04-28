American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.88. 80,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.54. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of American Tower by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

