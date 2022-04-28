American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. American Water Works updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39 to $4.49 EPS.

AWK traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,889. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

