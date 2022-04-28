Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Down 72.8% in April

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWLIF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 338,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,601. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.85. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.53 and a twelve month high of 1.37.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

About Ameriwest Lithium (Get Rating)

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.