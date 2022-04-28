Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Amgen were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

Shares of AMGN traded down $10.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.81. 275,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,908. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.82. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

