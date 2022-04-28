Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Amgen updated its FY22 guidance to $17.00-18.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $11.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,604,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

