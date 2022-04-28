Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4-26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.09 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.44.

Amgen stock traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.82.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

