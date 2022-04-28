Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys 1,439 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 351,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,833. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.