Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for about 3.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.11% of Univar Solutions worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $270,270 and have sold 127,326 shares worth $4,043,954. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.