Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 327,984 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 327,984 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.20% of DHT worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DHT by 667.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 683,712 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 12.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

DHT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 143,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,290. The company has a market cap of $992.34 million, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

