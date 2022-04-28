Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.29. 1,109,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

