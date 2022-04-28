Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AVID traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.19. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avid Technology by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

