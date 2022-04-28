Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 87.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,872. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

