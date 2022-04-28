Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 356,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $253,190,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $82,839,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

