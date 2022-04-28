Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 865,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.