Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MESA. Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.36. 5,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

