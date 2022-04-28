Analysts Anticipate NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NerdWallet.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp cut their price target on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,745. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NerdWallet (NRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.