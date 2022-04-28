Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,174. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

