Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 327,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

