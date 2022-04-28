Analysts Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 706,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

