Analysts Anticipate Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.37.

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 648,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,828. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Weibo by 3,170.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Weibo by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

