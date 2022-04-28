Analysts Anticipate WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). WW International reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 969,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,750. WW International has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

