Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $235.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.60 million and the lowest is $234.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CONMED.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About CONMED (Get Rating)
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
