Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $3.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Cummins posted earnings of $4.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $20.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.40. 9,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.42. Cummins has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

