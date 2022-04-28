Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSKD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 7,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,956. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

