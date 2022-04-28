Analysts Set Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Absci alerts:

Shares of Absci stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.36. 21,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Absci has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,111.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth about $7,345,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.