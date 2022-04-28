Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $121.00

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 296.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Crane by 20.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

