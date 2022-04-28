Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) PT at $307.50

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.50.

WILLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 308.00 to 306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of WILLF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.01. 228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.