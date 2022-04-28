Analysts Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

