Analysts Set Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT at $31.40

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.
ORMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $203.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.