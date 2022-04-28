Analysts Set Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT at $31.40

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $203.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

