Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $53.83

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.