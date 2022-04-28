Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $397.08

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $316.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

