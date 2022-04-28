Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price at $115.69

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $89.41 on Monday. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

