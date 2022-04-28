ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.83

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.83 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 92.13 ($1.17). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.19), with a volume of 176,875 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.49) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday.

Get ANGLE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £227.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.