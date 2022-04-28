Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Up 6.2%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 164,221,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 557% from the average session volume of 24,978,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £18.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)
Read More
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.