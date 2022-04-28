Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Up 6.2%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 164,221,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 557% from the average session volume of 24,978,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; and a 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.