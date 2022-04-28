Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 33,041,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,378,029. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,793,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,084.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 184,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

