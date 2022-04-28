Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,370 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($19.12) to GBX 1,370 ($17.46) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($19.88) to GBX 1,550 ($19.76) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,400 ($17.84) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.30) to GBX 1,950 ($24.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($20.39) to GBX 1,700 ($21.67) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,485.56.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $18.48 on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

